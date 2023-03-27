COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 16 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

March 27, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

With 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,223.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 279 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 16 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 642 antigen test, all found negative. Currently, there are 42 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 40 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 2 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,161 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

