Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

March 27, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province,

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed Contractors To Complete Tamakoshi-Kathmandu 220/400 kV Transmission Line In Time
Mar 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 16 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries
Mar 27, 2023
World Bank Approves $120 Million To Support Nepal’s Education Sector
Mar 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Mar 26, 2023
Founder Of Butwal Technical Institute Odd Hoftun Is No More
Mar 25, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain In Mountanious Region Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Region Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed Contractors To Complete Tamakoshi-Kathmandu 220/400 kV Transmission Line In Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 16 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 27, 2023
North Korean Fired Two More Ballistic Missiles By Agencies Mar 27, 2023
Russia downs Ukrainian Drone South Of Moscow By Agencies Mar 27, 2023
World Bank Approves $120 Million To Support Nepal’s Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2023
Blown Out Of Proportion By Hemant Arjyal Mar 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75