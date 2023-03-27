Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province,

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.