At this critical juncture in the nation's political transition from a unitary to a federal state, with all three institutions functioning at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels recently, the Nepal Army is the only legitimate and established institution to handle any crisis in the event of an uprising.

Following the designation of province 1 as Koshi Province, the political climate is hostile.

Supported by identity based organization, the region is unstable from last one month.

This illustrated the necessity of a dependable and potent organization like the Nepal Army.

A number of academics have begun to bring up the issue of the size of the army, supported by a populist media.

They media are raising the question of current size of Nepal Army.

While the pro- and anti-Maoist forces are sharply divided over the transitional justice system measure, they agree to increase the strength of the army.

Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma has arrived to defend the organization he oversaw after some time spent listening silently.

Addressing a program of retired army individuals, he has made it plain that it was the government's role to establish the appropriate size of the Nepal Army.

Having involved in UN Peacekeeping, development operations including in constructing the highway and road, Nepal Army is in the forefront of disaster preparedness program.

In this backdrop the current size of Nepal Army of about 90,000 is perfectly justifiable.

Inaugurating the Nepal Army Ex-Servicemen Conference 2079 in Pokhara, he voiced worry about spreading unneeded misinformation about the Nepal Army and stressed that it was the responsibility of the Nepali governments to determine the size of the army to perform its obligations and responsibilities.

"It is not the job of self-proclaimed academics, experts, and security experts working for I/NGOs."It is the responsibility of the Nepal government", he stated.

He asked the people to steer away from such propaganda and bogus news.

The Army Chief claimed that the NA has been effectively carrying out the constitution-mandated responsibilities.

Sharma added that NA is adamant that it should work to protect the nation's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, existence, and national unity in addition to advancing development initiatives, maintaining international peace, and performing other emergency tasks when they become necessary.

COAS Sharma asked the ex-Army to continue serving the public by using the knowledge they acquired during their lengthy military careers in the area where they are currently living.

Senior ex-Army Goman Singh Karki and senior single woman Mabiklata Thapa Chhetri, both 89, received recognition at the event.

The size of the army should not be decided by outside parties, as COAS General Sharma has correctly noted.