LUCAN Host 5th Convocation Ceremony On April 29

Lincoln University College Associates Nepal host 5th Convocation Ceremony On April 29

March 30, 2023, 10:36 a.m.

We, the entire family of Lincoln University, Malaysia feel highly honored to inform about the forthcoming scheduled 5th Convocation Ceremony of the University to be held on April 29, 2023. Around 1500 students will be attending the convocation ceremony representing 11 different affiliated colleges present in Nepal affiliated to Lincoln University, Malaysia. The name of various affiliated colleges are Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management/Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurship, Balmiki Lincoln College, Green Peace Lincoln College, KFA Business School & IT, Lincoln International College of Management & IT, National College of Management & Technical Science, Nepal Business College, Phoenix College of Management, Pokhara Lincoln International College, Texas College of Management & IT and Western Mega College.

WhatsApp Image 2023-03-29 at 5.46.16 PM.jpeg

Lincoln University is a Five Star rated University and ranked 35th in Quality Education under Impact Ranking by Times Higher Education. It is one of the prominent foreign universities providing world class academic programs in Nepal since 2013. Currently, the university has been providing Bachelor and Master level courses of different faculties such as Business and Accountancy, Computer Science and Multimedia, Hospitality and Tourism and Information Technology.

The graduates are required to register for the convocation ceremony through an online portal i.e. www.convocation.lucan.org.np from 30th March to 13th April, 2023.

According to Resta Jha, President of Lincoln University College Associates of Nepal (LUCAN), an association of 11 affiliated colleges, Lincoln University has already conducted 4 Convocation and graduated 4000 plus students. This year more than 1500 students are going to be graduated during the ceremony. More than 3000 people are going to participate in the Convocation Ceremony including students, parents, guardians, guests, faculty members, university and college representatives. This year’s ceremony is going to be one of the prominent events organized by private academic institutions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 17 Recoveries
Mar 30, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 25 Positive Cases And No Recoveries
Mar 29, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 15 Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries
Mar 28, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 25 Positive Cases And 01 Recoveries
Mar 28, 2023
NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed Contractors To Complete Tamakoshi-Kathmandu 220/400 kV Transmission Line In Time
Mar 27, 2023

More on News

Basanta Bahadur Kunwar Appointed As IGP Of Nepal Police By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago
IGP Singh Conferred Insignia To Five AIGs By Agencies 1 week ago
TU Students Voting For FSU Elections Today By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepali Embassy Organized Nepal Events In Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Work To Strengthen National Unity: Newly Elected Vice President By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Russian Forces Likely Take Control Of Eastern Part Of Bakhmut By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2023
POLTIICS Prachanda On Trial By A Correspondent Mar 30, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 25 Positive Cases And No Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2023
COAS GENERAL SHARMA Defending The Institution By A Correspondent Mar 29, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 15 Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2023
KUL MAN GHISING Peak Hour By Keshab Poudel Mar 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75