Newly appointed ministers sworn-in

Newly appointed ministers have been sworn in. President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed ministers amidst a ceremony at the Office of the President.

According to Sagar Acharya, Spokesperson at the President's Office, sworn-in ministers were Purna Bahadur Khadka as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Narayan Kaji Shrestha as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Dr Bedu Ram Bhusal as Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister, Ashok Kumar Rai as Education Minister, Sharad Singh Bhandari as Labour, employment and social security Minister and Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat as Finance Minister.

Similarly, Mahendra Rai Yadav as the Women, Children & Social Welfare Minister, Shakti Bahadur Basnet as the Energy and Water Resources Minister, Prakash Jwala as Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Ranjita Shrestha as the Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Minister, Ramesh Rijal as Industry Minister and Sita Gurung as Urban Development.

(TRN)