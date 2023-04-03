Candidates To File Nominations For By-election today

Political parties are going to file their candidacy on Monday for the by-election in three constituencies scheduled for May 23.

The nominations will be registered on Monday from 10 am to 4 pm at the offices of the Chief Returning Officer in Chitwan Constituency-2,

Tanahun Constituency-1 and Bara Constituency-2. The election offices came into operation on Saturday for by-election.

Issuing a press statement on Sunday, the Election Commission (EC) gave a 10-point instruction to the

political parties and candidates in accordance with Section 57 of the Political Parties Act, 2017 in order to make the by-election free, fair, transparent and fear-free.

According to the EC, not more than 25 people including the candidate, proposers and supporters are allowed to go together while registering the candidacy. Similarly, the EC has prevented musical performances, rally and carry any flags or signs of the political parties against the Election Code of Conduct, 2017.

At the time of nomination, logos, signs, t-shirts and other materials that reflect the identity of the candidate and use of property of governmental and non-governmental organisations are not allowed.

The candidates should be free from any governmental positions while filing a candidacy and are not allowed to use minors during the nomination process. Office bearers of the government including ministers, local level chiefs and others are not allowed to participate in the nomination process.

Similarly, the candidates are not allowed to use helicopter while filing the nominations. And those working in the organisations under Nepal government, Provincial government and local government are not allowed to participate in the nomination with an affiliation with political parties or candidates.