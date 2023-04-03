Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China

Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China To Attend The 15th Meeting Of The Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism

April 3, 2023, 7:37 p.m.

The 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China will be held in Beijing on April 07, 2023.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Ministry of foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China will lead their respective delegations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet
Apr 03, 2023
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building
Apr 03, 2023
Over 500 Nepali Students Visited Study In Europe Fair
Apr 03, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries
Apr 03, 2023
USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System
Apr 03, 2023

More on National

India Handed Over Women Hostel Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 31 minutes ago
Over 500 Nepali Students Visited Study In Europe Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
‘Study In Europe’2023 Successfully Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
SEE Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
COAS GENERAL SHARMA Defending The Institution By A Correspondent 5 days, 16 hours ago
ICJ Demands To Amend Nepal’s Current Transitional Justice Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Secretary Marasini Officially Opens Resumption Of Nepal China Border In Kerung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Government And Central Bank Need To Revive Policies To Revive Economy: Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2023
Economy Is At Critical Stage: Finance Minister Mahat By Agencies Apr 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75