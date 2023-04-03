Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China

The 15th meeting of the Bilateral Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism between the Foreign Ministries of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China will be held in Beijing on April 07, 2023.
Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Ministry of foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China will lead their respective delegations.
VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75