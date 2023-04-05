Trump Faces 34 Criminal Charges

Trump Faces 34 Criminal Charges

April 5, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

Prosecutors have accused Donald Trump of a cover-up during the campaign that brought him to the White House. On Tuesday, they outlined 34 criminal charges against him at a courthouse in Manhattan, a first for a former US president.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors have been investigating a payment made to an adult film actress in the days before the 2016 presidential election. They are also interested in a payment to another woman who says she, too, had an affair with him. They say Trump falsified business records "repeatedly and fraudulently."

The man who led the investigation, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, has faced a stream of criticism from Trump and his supporters. However, he said in a news conference on Tuesday that he will not "normalize" serious criminal conduct.

Bragg said, "We today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law. No amount of money and no matter of power changes that enduring American principle."

Trump did not speak to reporters following his arraignment. He plans to deliver remarks when he returns home to Florida.

Agencies

MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms
Apr 04, 2023
Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday
Apr 04, 2023
Russian Army Claims To Reclaim Kiev Region
Apr 04, 2023
Economy Is At Critical Stage: Finance Minister Mahat
Apr 03, 2023
High Level Of Activity Around North Korea Nuclear Complex: US Group
Apr 03, 2023

More on International

Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday By Agencies 1 day ago
Russian Army Claims To Reclaim Kiev Region By Agencies 1 day ago
High Level Of Activity Around North Korea Nuclear Complex: US Group By Agencies 2 days ago
Russia Announces New Foreign Policy Aimed At Forming Anti-Western Coalition By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Former Taiwan Leader Ma Ying-jeou Starts Visit To China By Agencies 1 week ago
Ukraine Seeks UNSC Emergency Meeting Over Russia's Nuclear Threat By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2023
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel Apr 04, 2023
Nepal’s Growth Faces Slowdown:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
Mohan Gautam has been appointed CEO of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms By Agencies Apr 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75