US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations

April 5, 2023, 7:03 p.m.

US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R. Thompson paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

In the meeting held at Ministry of Home Affairs today, the two discussed various matters relating to Nepal-US bilateral relations and the exchange of cooperation, according to Kamal Giri, press coordinator of DPM Shrestha.

On the occasion, the Minister said that the incumbent government focused on completing the remaining task of the peace process as per the spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Accord, and sought support from Nepal's friendly international donors towards this.

Shrestha informed the US envoy Thompson that the related Bill was already presented in the parliament to ensure transitional justice.

Ambassador Thompson said that the US wanted to see completion of remaining task of peace process in Nepal and pledged to take the lead to facilitate with diplomatic stakeholders for the same.

To the concern expressed by the American envoy on the prospects of political instability affecting the development works, DPM Shrestha assured that it would not affect the development endeavors, stating that Nepal was still in the process of institutionalizing federal democratic republic system.

Furthermore, Thompson said that the US government would provide full support in strengthening democracy in Nepal.

Since the Peace Corps' works were affected after COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Thompson requested with DPM Shrestha on easing off the issuance of visa for Peace Corp volunteers, to which the latter committed to facilitate in the matter in coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thompson also expressed concerns surrounding American investment in Nepal and security of the American working in Nepal to which DPM Shrestha assured of full security for that reports RSS.

