Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region

Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region

April 5, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight. .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Growth Faces Slowdown:The World Bank
Apr 04, 2023
Mohan Gautam has been appointed CEO of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd.
Apr 04, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal
Apr 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions
Apr 04, 2023
Increasing Domestic Electricity Consumption Is My Top Priority: Minister Basnet
Apr 03, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions OF Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain/Thundershowers is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thunder Shower In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Trump Faces 34 Criminal Charges By Agencies Apr 05, 2023
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel Apr 04, 2023
Nepal’s Growth Faces Slowdown:The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
Mohan Gautam has been appointed CEO of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 04, 2023
MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms By Agencies Apr 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75