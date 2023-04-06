Nepal Is Ready To Work In The Spirit Of Solidarity With LDC: Ambassador Rai

Nepal assumed the Chairmanship of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries (LDC)

April 6, 2023, 10:03 a.m.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations Amrit Bahadur Rai presided over the handover ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Rai commended Malawi for successfully leading the group amidst the vortex of multiple crises resulting from the pandemic, climate change, and geopolitical tensions to food, energy and financial woes that had harsh effects on the LDCs. He shared Nepal’s commitment to work in the spirit of solidarity with the LDC members, the UN System, and development partners to safeguard and promote the collective interests of the LDCs.

As the LDC Chair, Ambassador Rai said that theeffective implementation of the Doha Programme of Action would remain our top priority. He also underlined the importance of mainstreaming the Doha Programme of Action into all relevant UN processes and outcomes. In addition, Ambassador Rai expressed Nepal’s commitment to work for poverty reduction and sustainable development, securing enhanced international supports measures for graduating countries, building resilience to climate change and disasters, climate financing, enhancing trade and investment opportunities, and addressing gender and social inequalities.

Ambassador Rai emphasized unity and solidarity of the LDC group to secure robust international support including through official development assistance, debt relief, and technology transfer. He also stressed the need for democratic global governance system where LDCs will have voice and representation in global decision-making processes.

Addressing the event, Ms. Rabab Fatima, USG and High Representative, congratulated Nepal for assuming the very important role and assured the full support and assistance of her office to the LDC group and its coordination bureau.

The ceremony was attended by the outgoing Chair Agnes Chimbiri-Molande, Permanent Representative of Malawi, Ms. Rabab Fatima, Under-Secretary-General and UN High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States along with the Ambassadors and delegates from the Least Developed Countries.

Nepal assumed the Chairmanship of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries (LDC) for three years in a ceremony organized at the UN Headquarters, New York, today.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Eighth Power Summit 2023 To Begin On April 18
Apr 06, 2023
Anjan, Ram Chandra And Umesh Lal To Contest For FNCCI’s Senior Vice President
Apr 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces .
Apr 06, 2023
US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations
Apr 05, 2023
ADB And The World Bank Representatives Call On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Apr 05, 2023

More on National

US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 42 minutes ago
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 17 hours ago
UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Presents Her Credentials To Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Paudyal To Pay An Official Visit To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
India Handed Over Women Hostel Building By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Over 500 Nepali Students Visited Study In Europe Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Eighth Power Summit 2023 To Begin On April 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
Anjan, Ram Chandra And Umesh Lal To Contest For FNCCI’s Senior Vice President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
Taiwanese President Tsai Meets With US House Speaker McCarthy By Agencies Apr 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces . By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2023
ADB And The World Bank Representatives Call On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 71 Positive Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75