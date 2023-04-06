Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces .

April 6, 2023, 7:17 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Karnali Province, and partly cloudy to mainly fair in Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

Anjan, Ram Chandra And Umesh Lal To Contest For FNCCI’s Senior Vice President
Apr 06, 2023
US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations
Apr 05, 2023
ADB And The World Bank Representatives Call On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Apr 05, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 71 Positive Cases And 28 Recoveries
Apr 05, 2023
FBPW-NEPAL: Golden Jubilee
Apr 05, 2023

