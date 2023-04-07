Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Thundershowers In Gandaki and Koshi Provinces

April 7, 2023, 6:41 a.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight..

