COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 41 Positive Cases And 57 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 41 Positive Cases And 57 Recoveries

April 8, 2023, 5 p.m.

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,750.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 168 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 41 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1002 antigen test, 23 found positive. Currently, there are 357 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 355 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 57 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,373 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU And South Asian Policymakers Discussed Strategy To Combat Global Food And Climate Crisis
Apr 08, 2023
Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal
Apr 08, 2023
EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Apr 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province
Apr 08, 2023
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation
Apr 07, 2023

More on Health

International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 71 Positive Cases And 28 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
MoHP Advises Isolation Soon After Developing COVID Symptoms By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 49 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
USAID Launches Health Direct Financing Project To Strengthen Nepal's Health System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

EU And South Asian Policymakers Discussed Strategy To Combat Global Food And Climate Crisis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
Golden Jubilee Year:Advancing Nepal Eye Hospital By Suresh Achary Apr 08, 2023
Xi Goes The Extra Mile For Macron By Agencies Apr 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75