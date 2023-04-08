EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

Nona Deprez, Ambassador of the EU to Nepal paid a courtesy call to Minister of Finance Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat at the Ministry of Finance.

“The European Union is one of the most important grant partners of Nepal, on budget, on red book,” tweets ambassador Deprez.Tweet “Good conversation on public finance management reforms with Hon’ble Minister of Finance Mahat.”

According to Minister Secretariat, Minister Dr. Mahat and ambassador Deprez discussed the matter of bilateral interest and support. Minister Dr. Mahat thanked European Union and ambassador for contribual support in Nepal’s development programs.