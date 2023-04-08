EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

EU Ambassador Deprez Calls On Finance Minister Dr. Mahat

April 8, 2023, 8:07 a.m.

Nona Deprez, Ambassador of the EU to Nepal paid a courtesy call to Minister of Finance Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat at the Ministry of Finance.

“The European Union is one of the most important grant partners of Nepal, on budget, on red book,” tweets ambassador Deprez.Tweet “Good conversation on public finance management reforms with Hon’ble Minister of Finance Mahat.”

According to Minister Secretariat, Minister Dr. Mahat and ambassador Deprez discussed the matter of bilateral interest and support. Minister Dr. Mahat thanked European Union and ambassador for contribual support in Nepal’s development programs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal
Apr 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province
Apr 08, 2023
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation
Apr 07, 2023
International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu.
Apr 07, 2023
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh
Apr 07, 2023

More on National

Australian University of Newcastle Supports Women And Girls’ Health Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nepal, China Take Stock Of The Existing Nepal-China Bilateral Relations And Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 58 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal Calls On Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Nepal Is Ready To Work In The Spirit Of Solidarity With LDC: Ambassador Rai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
US Ambassador Thompson And DPM Shrestha Discuss Matters Relating To Nepal-US Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
PROYEL: Engaging Youth By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Golden Jubilee Year:Advancing Nepal Eye Hospital By Suresh Achary Apr 08, 2023
Xi Goes The Extra Mile For Macron By Agencies Apr 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2023
International Implantology Congress Is Inaugurated In Kathmandu. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2023
NIMBL Opened An Extension Counter in Koshi Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2023
Coalition Partners Unveiled Common Minimum Program By Agencies Apr 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75