Heli Everest Chopper Crashed Near Dhaulagiri Base Camp, Captain Priya Adhiari And Other passenger Safe

A chopper of Heli Everest made a forced landing near Dhaulagiri base camp on Sunday newspaper reported.

A chopper heading towards base camp carrying goods from Dhawalagiri Rural Municipality - 7 Takam made a force-landing a few minutes after take off.

Chopper was take-offed at 11 AM.

Chief District Officer of Myagdi Tulasi Ram Paudel informed that the chopper was made a crash-landing.

Captain Priya Adhikari and guide Pasang were on the helicopter.

"Pilot and guide both were rescued and sent to Pokhara. We have received information that the health condition of both is normal." CDO Paudel said.

On Saturday, a minor incident of tail strike took place while Air Dynasty helicopter 9N- AJD (AS-350) was landing at HAMS hospital.

No injuries were reported and only the tail rotor of the helicopter has broken.