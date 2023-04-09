Leaders Of Major Parties Failed To Reach Consensus On Transitional Justice Bill

April 9, 2023, 8:39 a.m.

Despite efforts of speaker of House of Representatives Debraj Ghimire to build consensus on Amend Transitional Justice Bill among Nepal’s three major parties, the meeting concluded without making any breakthrough.

A meeting between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', speaker Devraj Ghimire and top three parties' leaders has been started at the Singhadurbar.

Main opposition party leader Oli has reportedly rejected the proposal to give blanket amnesty.

According to the Prime Minister's secretariat, at the office of the speaker at the Singhadurbar discussion between Prime Minister Prachanda, speaker Ghimire, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and opposition party CPN (UML)'s chair KP Sharma Oli has been started.

