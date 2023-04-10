Weather Forecast: Brief Rain To Occur At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Gandaki Provinces

April 10, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

