Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Karnali, KGandaki and Koshi Provinces

April 11, 2023, 7:15 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

