Amend The Constitution To Avoid Social And Political Unrest: Former Speaker Dhungana

Former speaker and upcoming civil society leader Daman Nath Dhungana has urged political leaders and civil society leaders to take a bold step to avoid societal unrest and political upheavals.

He stated that the youth and new generation's unhappiness and resentment must be addressed in order to avoid confrontation and unrest. Dhungana proposed a national level conference of all stakeholders to discuss and address the current constitution's flaws.

Dhungana stated that the RPP's emergency and the growth of a new party demonstrated that people are willing to change. "The constitution should address this." The current constitution, heavily influenced by the Maoist objective, supports a culture of power capture. There is a lack of accountability and other fundamental impropriety of power separation."

In comparison to the current constitution, Dhungana stated that the Kingdom of Nepal Constitution of 1990 fared significantly better than the current Nepal Constitution.

Dhungana stated that a new political consensus is being formed to foster unity among various political groups and constitutional authorities such as the executive, judiciary, and legislature.

Speaking at an interaction program on 'State Mechanisms and the Challenges of Multi-Party Democracy' organized by the Tank Prasad Acharya Memorial Foundation in Lalitpur on Monday, he stated that the current constitution is not functional because it lacks any principal and constitutional fundamentals.

Despite criticism and discontent with the multi-party system, former minister and civil society leader Nilamber Acharya stated in the show that there is no alternative to multi-party democracy.

Former Chief Justice Kalyan Man Shrestha has also stated that a political upheaval is on the horizon, which will most likely result in a political and constitutional crisis.

The program, which was organized to commemorate the historical day of the 1990 political revolution, was attended by civil society leaders, media personalities, and constitutional experts.

Moderated by Tika Dhakal, political analyst, and Suhil Pyakuryal, president of the foundation, the day was highlighted by the significance of bringing all political forces together to confront the current instability.

Senior advocate Dinesh Tripathy, right campaigners Subodh Pyakuryal, and Dr. Mahesh Kumar Maskey also spoke during the discussion.

They predicted that autocratic government in Nepal would not continue. Tripaty stated at the occasion that all of the mistakes can still be addressed to make the constitution functional.