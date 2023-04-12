Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song Visited Lumbini

Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song Visited Lumbini

April 12, 2023, 5:39 p.m.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal Chen Song paid a visit to Maya Devi Temple and Lumbini areas. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Narayan Kazi Shrestha was also present during the visit.

Ambassador was on a part of his visit to inspect the road construction in Butwal-Narayanghat and Mugling-Pokhara with DPM Shrestha and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and other ambassadors.

Chinese ambassador visited Lumbini wiht DPM.jpg

“Very honor to visit the Maya Devi Temple, Tilaurakot Kapilvastu and Chinese Temple in Lumbini. Exploring more cooperation opportunities between China and Nepal on culture, religion and tourism in Lumbini!,” tweets ambassador Chen Song.Twitter

