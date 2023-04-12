Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountaineous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly and mountaineous region of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.