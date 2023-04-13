Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma

Australia's Ambassador To Nepal Felicity Volk Made A Courteous Call To COAS General Sharma.

April 13, 2023, 6:23 p.m.

Felicity Volk, Australia's ambassador to Nepal, met with Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarters.

They discussed bilateral relations and mutual interests during the meeting. The Nepali Army believes that such a meeting will assist to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

