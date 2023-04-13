DPM Shrestha And Indian Envoy Discuss PM Prachanda's Visit To India

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy meeting to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayankaji Shrestha at Ministry of Home Affairs.

The two discussed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's impending visit to India, historic ties between the two countries, continuous cooperation and border security among others, according to the Secretariat of DPM Shrestha.

Setting up an 'Integrated Check Post' at Rupaidiya (Nepalgunj), Sunauli (Bhairahawa) and Dodhara Chandani areas also figured during the discussion between them. In the meeting, DPM Shrestha informed that PM Prachanda's official visit to India would be decided very soon, said the Secretariat.

Expressing his confidence that the Nepal-India ties would be further deepened during the tenure of the incumbent government, DPM Shrestha voiced that there should be an open dialogue between the two countries on sensitive issues such as border management and combating the cross-border crimes.

Indian envoy Srivastava responded that he was actively working to materialize PM Prachanda's proposed India visit reports RSS.