Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province
There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
