Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava Paid A Courtesy Call To Foreign Minister Saud

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister N P Saud today at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singha Durbar.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Srivastava conveyed a message of congratulations from Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar to the Foreign Minister on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal.
