Weather Forecast: Brief Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Koshi Province

April 16, 2023, 8:45 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Provinc.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at a few places of hilly region of Koshi Province. and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province.

