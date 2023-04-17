COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 63 Positive Cases, 60 Recoveries And One Death

With 63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,241.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 571 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 63 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1061 antigen test, 41 found positive. Currently, there are 379 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 34 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 34, 3 in ventilator and 7 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 60 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,839 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,023.