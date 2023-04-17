FNCCI President Dhakal Assumes Office

FNCCI President Dhakal Assumes Office

April 17, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

Newly elected President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has assumed office at the FNCCI central office in Teku, Kathmandu today. After assuming office, President Dhakal pledged to work for the welfare of small businesspersons.

The 57th annual general meeting of the FNCCI on April 11-12 elected Dhakal as its president. Similarly, Anjan Shrestha was picked as senior vice president while Surkrishna Baidya was elected vice president, Jyotsana Subba Shrestha associate vice president and Hemraj Dhakal commodity vice president.

All elected FNCCI office bearers and members are scheduled to assume office today itself. (RSS)

Agencies

