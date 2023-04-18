COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 105 Positive Cases, 85 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

April 18, 2023, 5:47 p.m.

With 105 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,346.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 980 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 105 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1312 antigen test, 66 found positive. Currently, there are 397 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 22 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 22, 4 in ventilator and 8 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 85COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,924 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported two COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,025.

