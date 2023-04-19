COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 55 Positive Cases And 65 Recoveries

April 19, 2023, 4:34 p.m.

With 55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,301.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 778 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 55person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1672 antigen test, 53 found positive. Currently, there are 386 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 21 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 21, 3 in ventilator and 7 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 65 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,990 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,025.

