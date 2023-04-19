UN Under Secretary General Alisjahbana Pays A courtesy Call To PM Prachanda

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the UNESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda at at his office Singha Durbar. She was on her first official visit to Nepal

United Nations Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy said that there were very interesting discussions between Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the UNESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana. She said that the discussions were around challenges and opportunities of LDC Graduation and the importance to boost structural transformation of economy that enhances women’s role in business and empowers them along with their policies' empowerment.

During her two days visit to Nepal, UN Under-Secretary-General UNESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana also met high level government officials including minister of finance and held meeting with National Planning Commission.