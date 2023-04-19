Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province tonight.