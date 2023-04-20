COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 72 Positive Cases And 61 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 72 Positive Cases And 61 Recoveries

April 20, 2023, 7:19 p.m.

With 72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,373.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 456 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 72 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1189 antigen test, 31 found positive. Currently, there are 397 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 26 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 26, 3 in ventilator and 8 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 61 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,051 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,025.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

By Elections New Parties Take on Established Parties
Apr 20, 2023
Nepal Mother’s Day 2023: Matatirtha Aunshi And Significant
Apr 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province
Apr 20, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 55 Positive Cases And 65 Recoveries
Apr 19, 2023
FAO-Nepal Organizes AgroTech Symposium To Transform Nepal's agriculture sector
Apr 19, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 55 Positive Cases And 65 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 105 Positive Cases, 85 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 63 Positive Cases, 60 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 50 Positive Cases And 50 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 21 Positive Cases And 45 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 34 Positive Cases And 68 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

By Elections New Parties Take on Established Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2023
Nepal Mother’s Day 2023: Matatirtha Aunshi And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2023
Sudan Ceasefire Agreement Fails For Second Straight Day By Agencies Apr 20, 2023
India's Population To Surpass China's By Midyear: UN By Agencies Apr 20, 2023
Weather Forecast: Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2023
Nepali Diaspora: Its Changing Nature And Implications By Dipak Gyawali Apr 19, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75