Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Regions of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudurpaschim, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi province and Bagmati Province .

