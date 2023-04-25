COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 92 Positive Cases And 64 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 92 Positive Cases And 64 Recoveries

April 25, 2023, 6:58 p.m.

With 92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,754.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1019 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 92 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 572 antigen test, 44 found positive. Currently, there are 390 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 27 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 27, 1 in ventilator and 4 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 64 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,337 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,027.

