COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 37 Positive Cases, 65 Recoveries And One Death

With 37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,791.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 494 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 37 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1148 antigen test, 45 found positive. Currently, there are 361 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 29 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 29, 1 in ventilator and 5 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 65 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,402 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,028.