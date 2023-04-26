Japanese Ambassador And Foreign Minister Saud Exchanged The Views To Further Strengthen Japan-Nepal Relations

April 26, 2023, 5:54 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal paid a courtesy call on Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singha Durbar,

According to a press release issued by Japanese Embassy, Ambassador Kikuta handed over the copy of congratulatory letter to Foreign Minister Saud from Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and expressed his best wishes for the success as the Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister Saud expressed the appreciation for the congratulations. Ambassador Kikuta and Foreign Minister Saud exchanged their views to further enhance the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal.

Ambassador Kikuta stated that Japan and Nepal had long history of cordial bilateral relationship, and Foreign Minister Saud highlighted that Japan had been working with Nepal as one of the development partners for decades and it had cooperated with the socio-economic development of Nepal. He also recalled that April 25, 2023 was the 8th anniversary of the Gorkha Earthquake, which occurred in 2015, and praised Nepali government and people of Nepal for the recovery from the post-quake devastation.

The ambassador pointed out the importance to raise people’s awareness of disaster prevention, as well as to improve the resilience, and showed his will to share the experience of Japan in this area.

