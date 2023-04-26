Nepal And United Kingdom To Take Stock Nepal-UK Engagements

April 26, 2023, 8 a.m.

Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal will led Nepali delegation for the 6th meeting of Nepal-United Kingdom Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) which will be held in London today.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will take stock of the diverse areas of Nepal-UK engagements including development partnership and climate cooperation, trade and investment, education, tourism and other aspects of people-to-people connection, and British Gurkha, among other matters

For the meeting, the Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal is leading a Nepali delegation which includes senior officials of the Government of Nepal. This year marks the centenary of the Friendship Treaty between Nepal and the United Kingdom. The Foreign Secretary will also be engaged in other official meetings and programs.

