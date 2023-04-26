Nepali Ambassador Presented Credential To Chinese President Xi

April 26, 2023, 8:33 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credential from new Nepali ambassadors to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The credential ceremony of twenty-nine Ambassadors based in Beijing was held collectively. Welcoming the Ambassadors, the President of China congratulated and extended best wishes for their successful tenure.

Nepali ambassador shrestha presented credential to preseident xi.jpg

Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of People's Republic of China, Qin Gang, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Hong Lei, Chief of Protocol, and other high-ranking officials of the Government of China were present on the occasion.

Photo:Xinhua

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

