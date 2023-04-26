Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Hilly Region

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight .