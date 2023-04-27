COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 78 Positive Cases, 60 Recoveries And One Death

With 78 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thrusday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,869.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1040 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 78 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1477 antigen test, 33 found positive. Currently, there are 378 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 29 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 18, 1 in ventilator and 6 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 60 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,462 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thrusday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,029.