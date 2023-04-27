Weather Forecast Brief Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of Sudur Pashchim Province, hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of Sudur Pashchim Province, hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair to partly cloudy in Terai areas . Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province today.