UN Resident Coordinator Calls On Foreign Minister NP Saud

UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal Hanna Singer-Hamdy paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister NP Saud.
During the meeting, various matters concerning UN-Nepal partnership, including Nepal's graduation from LDC status were discussed during the meeting.
“A wonderful meeting with Hon Foreign Minister NP Saud & MFA colleagues .exciting times for @UN_Nepal partnership,” tweets Hanaa Singer-Hamdy.
