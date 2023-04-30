COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 22 Positive Cases And 55 Recoveries

With 22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,963.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 272 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 22 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1201 antigen test, 38 found positive. Currently, there are 328 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 28 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 28, 1 in ventilator and 9 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 55 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,609 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 120,30.