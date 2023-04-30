Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places In Hilly Regions Including Kathmandu Valley

April 30, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of rest of the provinces tonight.

