COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 19 Positive Cases And 64 Recoveries

May 1, 2023, 8:52 p.m.

With 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,982.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 375 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 19 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 283 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 28patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 28, 1 in ventilator and 9 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 64 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,669 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 120,30.

