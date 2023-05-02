Nepal Qualifies For Asia Cup 2023

Nepal qualifies for Asia Cup defeating UAE by 7 wickets

May 2, 2023, 12:06 p.m.

Nepal has qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 by defeating UAE (United Arab Emirates) by 7 wickets in the final match of ACC Men's Premier Cup Tuesday.

Following the reserved day match UAE has given a target of 118 runs to Nepal earlier becoming all out on just 117 runs.

In Response Nepal achieved the target in 30.3 overs with the loss of 3 wickets.

Nepal's Gulsan Jha made a half-century. He scored 67 runs whereas Bhim Sharki scored 36 runs.

With the win Nepal has secured its berth to the Asia Cup for the first time.

UAE's bawler Rohan Mustafa took 2 wickets and Aayan Afzal Khan received 1 wicket.

To collapse the UAE's inning in 117 runs Nepali bowlers Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC received 2 wickets each, and Sompal Kami and Gusan Jha took 1 wicket each.

(TRN)

Agencies

Foreign Minister Saud To Attend King Charles's Coronation
May 01, 2023
Sudan's Warring Sides To Extend Ceasefire Agreement For Another 72 Hours
May 01, 2023
Former Minister Dr Rijal Provides Rs 5 Million In Donation
Apr 30, 2023
Kathmandu Valley Records Heavy Rain Fall
Apr 30, 2023
Germany’s Tractebel Engineering And Golyan Group To Study 306 MW Upper Mugu And 135 Namlan Khola Hydropower Project
Apr 30, 2023

More on Sports

Phoenix College Honored National Cricket Players By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal Defeats UAE To Secure Position In WC Qualifiers By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Nepal defeats PNG by 9 wickets. Lamichhane Took Five Wickets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Nepal Retains ODI Status, Beats UAE by 177 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Nepalese Cricket Team Win Beats PNG By 52 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Nepal Defeats UAE By 42 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 19 Positive Cases And 64 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2023
Foreign Minister Saud To Attend King Charles's Coronation By Agencies May 01, 2023
Aloft Kathmandu’s Partnership Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2023
May Day 2023: What Is May Day And Why Is It Celebrated? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2023
NRB Revises Ceiling For Exchange Of US Dollar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2023
Sudan's Warring Sides To Extend Ceasefire Agreement For Another 72 Hours By Agencies May 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75