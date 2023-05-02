Nepal Qualifies For Asia Cup 2023

Nepal has qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 by defeating UAE (United Arab Emirates) by 7 wickets in the final match of ACC Men's Premier Cup Tuesday.
Following the reserved day match UAE has given a target of 118 runs to Nepal earlier becoming all out on just 117 runs.
In Response Nepal achieved the target in 30.3 overs with the loss of 3 wickets.
Nepal's Gulsan Jha made a half-century. He scored 67 runs whereas Bhim Sharki scored 36 runs.
With the win Nepal has secured its berth to the Asia Cup for the first time.
UAE's bawler Rohan Mustafa took 2 wickets and Aayan Afzal Khan received 1 wicket.
To collapse the UAE's inning in 117 runs Nepali bowlers Lalit Rajbanshi took 4 wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC received 2 wickets each, and Sompal Kami and Gusan Jha took 1 wicket each.
