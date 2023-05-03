EU Ambassador Deprez Stresses The Need To Collectively Nurture The Universal Declaration Of Human Rights

Ambassador of European Union To Nepal Nona Deprez delivered a lecture on ‘Celebrating Human Rights for all’ at the Mid-Western University, Surkhet to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights globally observed throughout 2023 recently.Tweeter for more

Addressing the program, she said that all of us collectively need to nurture the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Interacting with the law students of Mid-western University Surkkhet, she said, “we collectively need to nurture the Universal Declaration of Human Rights because policies grounded in human rights always shape greater justice, equity and dignity. She said human rights are integral part of EU's policies and programs,” tweets EU In Nepal.

Ambassador Deprez and law students at the Mid-Western University also discussed different human rights issues & agreed that continuity of dialogue is of great importance to actively protect and promote human rights instead of leaving it up to other organizations to address the issues.

Ambassador Deprez has been visiting Karnali Province attending various programs, She also attended the 2nd round of the Nepal European Union Film Festival is starting at the Mid-Western University from 3rd May & will continue till 5th May following successful completion of the 1st round in Mahendranagar. All are welcome.