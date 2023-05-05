COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 17 Positive Cases And 57 Recoveries

May 5, 2023, 5:45 p.m.

With 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,081.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 257 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 17 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Currently, there are 162 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 25 patients are admitted to hospitals. Out of 25, 12 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 57 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,888 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 percent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 120,30.

